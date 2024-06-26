Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.08.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNW shares. Macquarie increased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic cut Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $111.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on LNW
Light & Wonder Stock Up 1.2 %
Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.01 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 7.43%. Equities analysts expect that Light & Wonder will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Light & Wonder
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 85.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 767,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,320,000 after purchasing an additional 388,781 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 1st quarter worth approximately $799,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 26,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,578,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.
About Light & Wonder
Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Light & Wonder
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.