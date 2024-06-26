Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNW shares. Macquarie increased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic cut Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Light & Wonder in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $111.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of Light & Wonder stock opened at $103.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.68. Light & Wonder has a 12-month low of $62.16 and a 12-month high of $108.90.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.01 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 7.43%. Equities analysts expect that Light & Wonder will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 85.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after purchasing an additional 22,017 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 767,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,320,000 after purchasing an additional 388,781 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 1st quarter worth approximately $799,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 26,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,578,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

