Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-B) Major Shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. Purchases 6,047 Shares

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-B – Get Free Report) major shareholder Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 6,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $51,459.97. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,325,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,363,085.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Liberty 77 Capital L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. acquired 42,922 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $370,846.08.

On Friday, June 14th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought 98,858 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $809,647.02.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Liberty 77 Capital L.P. purchased 275,245 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $2,204,712.45.

Lions Gate Entertainment Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LGF-B stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 706,900 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.23.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

