Lista DAO (LISTA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $165.05 Million

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. In the last seven days, Lista DAO has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lista DAO token can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lista DAO has a market cap of $165.05 million and $251.89 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lista DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lista DAO Token Profile

Lista DAO’s launch date was August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lista DAO is lista.org. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. The official message board for Lista DAO is medium.com/@listadao.

Lista DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 230,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.72463803 USD and is up 28.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $268,487,166.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lista DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lista DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lista DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lista DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.