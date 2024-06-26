Litecoin (LTC) Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion and $277.12 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $71.26 or 0.00117126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009461 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,685,106 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
