Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Lument Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Lument Finance Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years. Lument Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 71.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lument Finance Trust to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.4%.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Performance

Lument Finance Trust stock remained flat at $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday. 21,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,192. Lument Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lument Finance Trust ( NYSE:LFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 million. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 16.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

About Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

