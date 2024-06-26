LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Position Raised by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LYB stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.56. The company had a trading volume of 753,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,943. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.96. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $87.91 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.84%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

