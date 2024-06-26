Lyons Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:LYBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Lyons Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:LYBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Lyons Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
Lyons Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of LYBC remained flat at $38.55 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.42. Lyons Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $50.50.
Lyons Bancorp Company Profile
