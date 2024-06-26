Lyons Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:LYBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Lyons Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:LYBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Lyons Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Lyons Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of LYBC remained flat at $38.55 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.42. Lyons Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $50.50.

Lyons Bancorp Company Profile

Lyons Bancorp Inc operates as a financial holding company for The Lyons National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individual and small business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, commercial and agricultural, and consumer instalment loans; and residential real estate loans, such as classes for 1-4 family and home equity loans, as well as consumer loans comprising recreational, auto, personal, personal line of credit, and home improvement loans; financial services, including retirement strategy, investment management, education savings, life insurance, long-term care insurance, and employer and employee benefit services.

