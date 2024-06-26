Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Receives $33.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 478.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 73.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $26.49 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $26.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average of $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Research analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 67.44%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

