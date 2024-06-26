Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Argus raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE MRO opened at $28.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $30.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 2.17.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Oil

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 39,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 85,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

