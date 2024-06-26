Matthew Ohayer Sells 24,000 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,021,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,290,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,295,469.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Matthew Ohayer sold 8,142 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $346,523.52.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Matthew Ohayer sold 10,430 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $464,239.30.

On Thursday, May 30th, Matthew Ohayer sold 50,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $2,086,000.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $132,600.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Matthew Ohayer sold 20,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Matthew Ohayer sold 7,462,777 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $188,509,747.02.

NASDAQ VITL opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.87 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 7.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the first quarter worth about $481,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vital Farms in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Vital Farms by 5.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vital Farms by 30.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the first quarter valued at $210,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on VITL. William Blair started coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

