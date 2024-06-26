McCoy Global Inc. (MCCRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

McCoy Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0146 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

OTCMKTS:MCCRF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.48. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,591. McCoy Global has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50.

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support tubular running operation; enhance wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

