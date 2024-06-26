Mcdonald Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 92,700.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LANC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Shares of LANC traded down $2.95 on Tuesday, reaching $186.66. The stock had a trading volume of 100,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.72. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $215.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 74.69%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

