Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys Shares of 6,230 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $112,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.04. 6,212,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,122,865. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.14 and its 200 day moving average is $51.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $65.61.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

