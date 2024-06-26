Mcdonald Partners LLC Sells 125 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $26,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDXX. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $491.08. 717,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,687. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $527.78. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

