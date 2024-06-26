Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,967 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.06% of Medical Properties Trust worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 45,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,846 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 9.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 15,317 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 398,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 78.7% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 520,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 229,268 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.72. 10,380,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,453,146. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.73%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -27.03%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

