MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2024

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Trading Up 2.2 %

MNOV opened at $1.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.42. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The company has a market cap of $69.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.70.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MediciNova stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOVFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

(Get Free Report)

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.