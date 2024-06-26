Michael Bruen Sells 5,000 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 385,739 shares in the company, valued at $12,173,922.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Bruen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $154,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $162,250.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Michael Bruen sold 11,764 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $399,976.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average is $33.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.18. Bowman Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $94.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWMN. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter worth $207,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the third quarter worth $208,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the first quarter worth $226,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BWMN. Baird R W upgraded Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Bowman Consulting Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

