Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Cut by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 95.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 464,339 shares during the quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 52.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,669,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 501,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,095,000 after acquiring an additional 68,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Micron Technology by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $1,733,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,867.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,867.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $5,220,767.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,496,781.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,840 shares of company stock valued at $37,961,924. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $141.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,327,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,919,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

