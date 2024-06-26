MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Stock Price Up 4.1%

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.57 and last traded at $15.57. Approximately 8,930 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 70,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.36.

The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

