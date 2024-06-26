MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 1%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1,459.87 and last traded at $1,481.45. Approximately 251,732 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,855,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,495.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,835.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,017.67.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSTR

MicroStrategy Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,431.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1,110.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of -221.11 and a beta of 3.08.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.91, for a total transaction of $8,194,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,856 shares of company stock valued at $59,250,731. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MicroStrategy by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,647,263,000 after buying an additional 401,071 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in MicroStrategy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,791,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,053,828,000 after buying an additional 232,667 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $70,990,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $60,892,000. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $53,864,000. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.