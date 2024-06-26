MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.380-0.440 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $872.0 million-$912.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $906.3 million. MillerKnoll also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.100-2.300 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered MillerKnoll from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MLKN

MillerKnoll Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MLKN traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.15. The stock had a trading volume of 996,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,831. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.29. MillerKnoll has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $31.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $872.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.55 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MillerKnoll will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.32%.

About MillerKnoll

(Get Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.