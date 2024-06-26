Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives $129.02 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.02.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,575,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,486,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,085,029.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total value of $1,575,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,486,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,085,029.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 396,255 shares of company stock worth $54,210,631 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna stock opened at $137.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.54. Moderna has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Moderna will post -7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

