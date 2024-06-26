Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Bought by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 510,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries makes up 2.2% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.80% of Mohawk Industries worth $66,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MHK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth about $397,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,275,000 after buying an additional 23,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 40,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.28. 101,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,716. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.63 and a 200 day moving average of $113.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

