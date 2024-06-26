Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $178.76 million and $4.24 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00043476 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00013486 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011206 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,124,901,016 coins and its circulating supply is 882,422,504 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

