MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Bank of America

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 95.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MP Materials from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of MP Materials stock remained flat at $12.28 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,388,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,468. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.86 and a beta of 2.28. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $12.09 and a 1-year high of $26.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $48.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.00 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 1.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MP Materials will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,605.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $5,741,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,605.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 22.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in MP Materials by 22.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 38,259 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in MP Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in MP Materials by 94.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 9,330 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

