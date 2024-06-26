Nano (XNO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.32 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $122.48 million and $2.32 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,917.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.77 or 0.00635963 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00115592 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00009296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00037912 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.86 or 0.00266257 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00046418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00073751 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

