Nano (XNO) Price Up 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Nano (XNO) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Nano has a market capitalization of $118.54 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001453 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,224.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.45 or 0.00618141 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.94 or 0.00115870 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00038366 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.46 or 0.00270258 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00044707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00073205 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

