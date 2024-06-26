Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NDAQ opened at $59.91 on Wednesday. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nasdaq

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 89.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Nasdaq by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

