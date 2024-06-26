Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:LSST – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1019 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This is an increase from Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LSST traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.90. Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $24.10.

About Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF

The Natixis Loomis Sayles Short Duration Income ETF (LSST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks current income and capital preservation by selecting a wide range of short-duration fixed income securities. LSST was launched on Dec 27, 2017 and is managed by Natixis.

