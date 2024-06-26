Navcoin Price Hits $0.0471 on Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $26,142.42 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0471 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00079210 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00025263 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011164 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000100 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,342.29 or 0.62001978 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

