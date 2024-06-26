NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.18 or 0.00008495 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.66 billion and $223.11 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00042134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00013283 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011087 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,197,452,795 coins and its circulating supply is 1,092,006,728 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,197,454,882 with 1,091,831,570 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.33746231 USD and is down -4.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 423 active market(s) with $246,769,813.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

