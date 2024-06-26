Nervos Network Reaches Market Cap of $546.25 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $546.25 million and approximately $31.73 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,168.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.89 or 0.00636796 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.71 or 0.00115356 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009256 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00037961 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $164.77 or 0.00265031 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00046910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00073987 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,117,871,006 coins and its circulating supply is 44,438,671,980 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.