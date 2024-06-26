NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Up to $93.04

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $93.04, but opened at $96.00. NetEase shares last traded at $95.69, with a volume of 532,010 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on NetEase from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. HSBC dropped their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Get NetEase alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NTES

NetEase Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.55.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 28.75%. On average, research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in NetEase by 418.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in NetEase by 1,153.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in NetEase in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.