New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,483 Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, EVP Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 11,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $2,364,234.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,863,313.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTEK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $203.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.60.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $211.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.98. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.35 and a 1 year high of $221.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.69 and a 200-day moving average of $185.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

