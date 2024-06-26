New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Sells 1,330 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 629.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.70. 53,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,707. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $63.15 and a 12 month high of $88.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.05. The company has a market capitalization of $594.27 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.48.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

