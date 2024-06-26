New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

New York Mortgage Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years. New York Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 148.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 135.6%.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYMT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,067. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

New York Mortgage Trust ( NASDAQ:NYMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $83.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.64 million. New York Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 44.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NYMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

