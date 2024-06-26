Newmont (NYSE:NEM) PT Raised to $50.00 at Bank of America

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on NEM. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.13.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,876,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,919,308. Newmont has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,749,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,915,059,000 after buying an additional 36,170,995 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,913,000 after buying an additional 18,664,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $604,516,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,813,000 after buying an additional 7,635,657 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,224,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $832,354,000 after buying an additional 6,617,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

