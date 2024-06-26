NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading 2.3% Higher

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shot up 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.40. 10,026,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 55,094,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on NIO

NIO Trading Up 6.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.80.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. Analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 13.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 33,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $5,343,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 254,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 63,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of NIO by 12.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 424,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 46,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

