Node AI (GPU) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $978,901.89

Node AI (GPU) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Node AI has a total market capitalization of $62.52 million and $978,901.89 worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Node AI has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Node AI token can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Node AI

Node AI’s genesis date was December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 99,662,806 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,036,090 tokens. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth. The official website for Node AI is nodeai.app.

Node AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 99,662,806.22722389 with 94,604,723.91354716 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.79099269 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,046,276.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodeai.app.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Node AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

