Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $506.15.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NOC

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NOC opened at $428.48 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $496.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.10. The stock has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $2.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,445,000 after buying an additional 53,598 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.