Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.40.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Northwest Natural stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.57. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $44.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.13). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $433.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Natural

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 13.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 16.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 22.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 23.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 910,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,760,000 after acquiring an additional 174,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

