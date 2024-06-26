Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) & Syntec Optics (NASDAQ:OPTX) Financial Comparison

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) and Syntec Optics (NASDAQ:OPTX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nova and Syntec Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nova 26.26% 19.89% 13.00% Syntec Optics N/A 12.52% 3.53%

Risk & Volatility

Nova has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syntec Optics has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nova 0 1 4 0 2.80 Syntec Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nova and Syntec Optics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Nova presently has a consensus target price of $221.25, suggesting a potential downside of 6.09%. Given Nova’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nova is more favorable than Syntec Optics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nova and Syntec Optics' gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nova $517.92 million 13.18 $136.31 million $4.34 54.12 Syntec Optics $29.44 million 6.62 $1.98 million N/A N/A

Nova has higher revenue and earnings than Syntec Optics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.0% of Nova shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Nova shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 78.0% of Syntec Optics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nova beats Syntec Optics on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nova



Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging. The company serves various sectors of the integrated circuit manufacturing industry, including logic, foundries, and memory manufacturers, as well as process equipment manufacturers. Nova Ltd. was formerly known as Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. and changed its name to Nova Ltd. in July 2021. Nova Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Syntec Optics



Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. manufactures and supplies integrated optics for biomedical, defense and military, consumer, and other applications. It offers camera modules; tool design, design for manufacturing, optical and opto-mechanical design, and moldflow analysis; SPDT optics, such as freedom optics, microlens arrays, spheres and aspheres, diffractives, SPDT materials, and optical tooling; replicative molding, that includes polymer and glass molding, and molded production materials; thin film coating and coating curve materials; and precision machining and precision machining materials. The company also provides clean room assembly, such as opto mechanical, opto electronic, and integrated photonics; infrared optics, microlens arrays, software development, and optical metrology, and catalog optics services. In addition, it offers driverless cars, integrated photonics, robotics, sensors, VR and AR, machine vision, facial imagining, heads up display, finger print scanners, and laser scanners technology for consumers; night vision goggles, missile laser guides, biometrics, infrared and thermal imaging, ordnance optics, head mounted displays, 2D and 3D scanners, humvee lighting , laser targeting, protective domes and windows, and lidar technologies for defense and miliary; and medical diagnostic, microfluidics, surgical components and systems, and medical sensing technology for medical sectors. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rochester, New York.

