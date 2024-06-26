Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $144.50 and last traded at $144.76. 1,359,389 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,450,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $646.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Essex LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

