Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Nucor has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Nucor has a payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Nucor to earn $12.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.
Nucor Stock Down 2.6 %
NUE opened at $151.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.06. Nucor has a 12 month low of $140.07 and a 12 month high of $203.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.38.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.
