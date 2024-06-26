NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.81% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. National Bankshares raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Desjardins reduced their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.42.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Price Performance

TSE NVA traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$13.76. 132,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,569. The stock has a market cap of C$2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.83. NuVista Energy has a one year low of C$9.59 and a one year high of C$14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.87.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$309.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$276.00 million. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 26.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 1.3395253 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.65, for a total value of C$48,867.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.65, for a total transaction of C$48,867.00. Also, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.77, for a total value of C$638,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,095,062 shares of company stock worth $76,217,621. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

About NuVista Energy

(Get Free Report)

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.