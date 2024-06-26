NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Down 4.1% Following Insider Selling

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $121.22 and last traded at $121.33. Approximately 114,189,109 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 486,493,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.57.

Specifically, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total value of $12,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,288,862 shares in the company, valued at $671,632,585.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $576,765.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at $64,582,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,636,590 shares of company stock valued at $292,708,454 over the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NVIDIA from $91.00 to $108.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.66 and a 200-day moving average of $82.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.74, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its position in NVIDIA by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,961,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

