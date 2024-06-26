O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Acquired by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 84.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,093 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of O-I Glass worth $6,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,562,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,002,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,680 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 69.4% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,140,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,814,000 after purchasing an additional 877,172 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,615,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,358,000 after purchasing an additional 728,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,691,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,711,000 after purchasing an additional 600,239 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O-I Glass Stock Down 0.8 %

O-I Glass stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.89. 455,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,211. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.90. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

OI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

O-I Glass Profile

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

