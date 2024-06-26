Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL):
- 6/21/2024 – Ocular Therapeutix had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/21/2024 – Ocular Therapeutix was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/20/2024 – Ocular Therapeutix was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $7.00.
- 6/14/2024 – Ocular Therapeutix had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/14/2024 – Ocular Therapeutix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/31/2024 – Ocular Therapeutix is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/8/2024 – Ocular Therapeutix had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $24.00 to $22.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/8/2024 – Ocular Therapeutix had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $11.00 to $7.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/8/2024 – Ocular Therapeutix had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance
Ocular Therapeutix stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,574,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 21.29 and a current ratio of 21.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.42. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $11.31.
Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 192.61% and a negative return on equity of 76.64%. The company had revenue of $14.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ocular Therapeutix
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.