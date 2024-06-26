Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd – Ophir High Conviction Fund (ASX:OPH) Declares Final Dividend of $0.06

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd – Ophir High Conviction Fund (ASX:OPH – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd – Ophir High Conviction Fund’s previous final dividend of $0.06.
Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd – Ophir High Conviction Fund Stock Performance
Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd – Ophir High Conviction Fund Company Profile
Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd – Ophir High Conviction Fund (ASX:OPH) was founded in 2015 and is based in Australia.
