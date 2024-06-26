Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,815 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 348,418 shares of company stock valued at $47,784,717. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Oracle Trading Up 0.3 %

Oracle stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.59. 2,442,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,546,918. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $145.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.84 and its 200-day moving average is $117.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

